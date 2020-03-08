Local leaders announced Sunday morning that coronavirus has been detected in Davidson County. This is the first case in Davidson County. A case of coronavirus in Shelby County was also announced Sunday morning.

Below is the information provided by Tennessee Department of Health about the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Davidson County:

Adult female

Nashville resident

Illness not travel-related

This patient does not have a child in Metro Public Schools

Experiencing mild symptoms

Self-isolating at home

Department of Health is reaching out to the patient’s close contacts

Have not recognized community spread in Tennessee yet

Advice from the Department of Health:

Frequently wash hands

Use hand sanitizer when you aren’t able to wash your hands

Cover coughs

Throw away tissues

Clean/disinfect heavily used surfaced

Don’t shake hands

Those over 60 years of age and those with underlying health issues are at a higher risk

