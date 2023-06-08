Conference USA Awards 66 Blue Raiders with Commissioner’s Academic Medal

Source: MTSU

DALLAS – A total of 883 student-athletes earned the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for the 2022-23 academic year, Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced today. Medals are given to those C-USA student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better.

Middle Tennessee boasts 66 student-athletes who earned the Commissioner’s Academic Medal. Broken down by sport, medal recipients feature two men’s tennis players, four softball players, four women’s tennis players, three women’s basketball players, eight baseball players, seven football players, 22 soccer players, one men’s golf player, four women’s golf players, seven volleyball players, one member of the men’s track and field and cross country teams and three members of the women’s track and field and cross country teams.

Below is the full list of the Blue Raider honorees:

First Name Last Name Sport
Pavel Motl Men’s Tennis
Francisco Rocha Men’s Tennis
Rutuja Chaphalkar Women’s Tennis
Sana Garakani Women’s Tennis
Muskan Gupta Women’s Tennis
Eloise Swarbrick Women’s Tennis
Savannah Behabetz Softball
Kamryn Carcich Softball
Lexi Medlock Softball
Kerri Munn Softball
Cologino Avros Baseball
Jermiah Boyd Baseball
Justin Golstein Baseball
Kenneth McKinley Baseball
Kota Sota Baseball
Eston Snider Baseball
Brett Vondohlen Baseball
Jalen Wirtz Baseball
Gracie Dodgen Women’s Basketball
Lanae Riley Women’s Basketball
Tamia Scott Women’s Basketball
Justus Chadwick Football
Devyn Curtis Football
Connor Dougherty Football
Jacob Jackson Football
Aran Mohamad-Ali Football
Jeremy Tate Football
Nicholas Vattiato Football
Luke Perkins Men’s Golf
Molly Bebelaar Women’s Golf
Taylor Edlin Women’s Golf
Abigail Lee Women’s Golf
Kyndall Shamblin Women’s Golf
Julia Carter Volleyball
Taylor Eisert Volleyball
Traeston McCutchan Volleyball
Adriana Nelson-Rhoda Volleyball
Kaylee Oscarson Volleyball
Megan Turner Volleyball
Michaela Wright Volleyball
Lainey Callis Women’s Soccer
Gentry Davis Women’s Soccer
Jennifer Francis Women’s Soccer
Madison Franz Women’s Soccer
Eleanor Gough Women’s Soccer
Jordan Imes Women’s Soccer
Hannah Kadzban Women’s Soccer
Idun Vestad Kvaale Women’s Soccer
Manon Lebargy Women’s Soccer
Alayna Lynchard Women’s Soccer
Emily McGrain Women’s Soccer
Sascha Nielsen Women’s Soccer
Jessica Oliveras Women’s Soccer
Emma Pettersen Women’s Soccer
Jacqueline Reilly Women’s Soccer
Gabriela Shegota Women’s Soccer
Elizabath Slavinsky Women’s Soccer
Lauren Spaanstra Women’s Soccer
Hannah Suder Women’s Soccer
Delaney Thomas Women’s Soccer
Yana Yordanova Women’s Soccer
Lia Zavalsky Women’s Soccer
Justin Eugene Men’s Track & Field/CC
Pamela Milano Women’s Track & Field/CC
Lesego Mpshe Women’s Track & Field/CC
Zaila Smith Women’s Track & Field/CC

