Conference USA awards 66 Blue Raiders with Commissioner's Academic Medal

DALLAS – A total of 883 student-athletes earned the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for the 2022-23 academic year, Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced today. Medals are given to those C-USA student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better.

Middle Tennessee boasts 66 student-athletes who earned the Commissioner’s Academic Medal. Broken down by sport, medal recipients feature two men’s tennis players, four softball players, four women’s tennis players, three women’s basketball players, eight baseball players, seven football players, 22 soccer players, one men’s golf player, four women’s golf players, seven volleyball players, one member of the men’s track and field and cross country teams and three members of the women’s track and field and cross country teams.

Below is the full list of the Blue Raider honorees: