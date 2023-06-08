Free Agent Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Scheduled to Visit With Titans

NASHVILLE – Free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to visit with the Titans early next week.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the news at his post-practice press conference on Wednesday after news of the visit was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“The first thing is we want players that want to be here,” Vrabel said. “We’ll work through anything else. We brought in a bunch of different players, and DeAndre will be somebody that we’ll bring in next week, early next week, at the end of this week, and go through the same visit we’ll go through with everybody and start the process.”

Hopkins has spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after playing seven seasons with the Houston Texans. He was released by the Cardinals last month, and became a free agent.

Vrabel was a member of the Texans coaching staff from 2014-2017 when Hopkins was on the team. Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly also served on Houston’s staff when Hopkins was with the team.

“I’m past the recruiting – I did that in college,” Vrabel said. “Again, we really just want people that want to be here. And if that works out, then you go on to the next step.

“This will be pretty much it until either sign or don’t sign the next player.”

Vrabel answered two questions about Hopkins, and then steered questions elsewhere.

“I’m going to talk about the players that are here, and when DeAndre is here I’ll visit with him,” Vrabel said, “and then we’ll move on when we make any other transactions from there.”

