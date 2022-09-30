Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting lane closures on Interstate 24 over the weekend for work on the median.

The work on I-24 will begin Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, October 3, at 5 a.m. at State Route 254/Bell Road (Exit 59). Crews with Bell and Associates will be demolishing the median wall and pouring concrete for an overhead sign footer.

Two lanes of the interstate in both directions will be closed during demolition, and once it’s complete one westbound lane will be reopened. Both eastbound lanes will remain closed all weekend.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

