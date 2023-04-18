From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. More Entertainment News

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2023

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)

After Earth | 2013

Annabelle | 2014

Atonement | 2007

Beetlejuice | 1988

Best in Show | 2000

Black Dynamite | 2009

Billionaire Boys Club | 2018

Bless MeUltima | 2013

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004

Blue Thunder | 1983

The Book Of Eli | 2010

Bottle Rocket | 1996

Boogie Nights | 1997

Clash Of The Titans | 2010

The Comedian | 2017

CrazyStupidLove. | 2011

Cyrus | 2010

The Darkest Hour | 2011

Eat Pray Love | 2010

El Condorito | 2018

The First Monday In May | 2016

Frank | 2014

The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009

Horrible Bosses | 2011

The Hunger Games | 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014

Identity | 2003

IT | 2017

Joshua | 2007

Johnny Mnemonic | 1995

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

Last Action Hero | 1993

The Last Exorcism | 2010

Little Man | 2006

The Little Things | 2021

The Mask | 1994

The Meddler | 2016

Meet the Spartans | 2008

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984

Out of the Furnace | 2013

Patriots Day | 2016

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

The Power Of One | 1992

Premium Rush | 2012

Rampage | 2018

Selena | 1997

Sex Drive | 2008

Speed | 1994

Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997

Stan & Ollie | 2018

Stuck On You | 2003

Taken 2 | 2012

Twilight | 2008

May 2

A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire

Lucky | 2017

May 4

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Apollo 18 | 2011

A Walk to Remember | 2002

Both Sides of the Blade | 2022

The Libertine | 2004

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

Alone at Night | 2022

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022

Bloods | 2022

Manifest West | 2022

May 8

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A

To The End | 2022

May 9

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere

The Last Warrior | 2022

May 10

FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

May 11

Bar Fight! | 2022

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023

May 12

The Great: Complete Season 3

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022

The Last Unicorn | 1982

Saint Omer | 2022

May 13

The Locksmith | 2023

May 15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

District B13 | 2004

Hammer Of The Gods | 2013

Point Break | 2015

May 16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1

The Break-Up | 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)

May 18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2

Slash/Back | 2022

May 19

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

American Murderer | 2022

Sliding Doors | 1998

Sophie’s Choice | 1982

May 20

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

May 23

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Paris Can Wait | 2017

May 24

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere

Broker | 2022

May 25

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere

MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere

Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere

Prank Panel: Series Premiere

I Still Believe | 2020

May 26

Mummies | 2023

” data-sheets-userformat=” }”>The Old Way | 2022

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

May 31