Columbia State Community College welcomes The Isaacs to the Cherry Theater on March 10 as part of the First Farmers Performance Series.

“We are delighted to welcome The Isaacs to the First Farmers Performance Series at Columbia State and, even more so, the audience to enjoy The Isaacs’s multi-award-winning music,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “People are really excited about this fun evening!”

The Isaacs are a multi-award-winning family group who began singing 35 years ago. The vocalists are mother Lily Isaacs along with siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman. Playing their own acoustic instruments and joined by other band members, The Isaacs have a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary, acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a variety of audiences. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel.

Tickets can be purchased through the Performance Series ticket office and are $30 each plus tax for adults and $20 each plus tax for students. To charge tickets by phone using a major credit card, call 931.540.2879 or purchase them in person in Room 113 of the Pryor Administration Building on the Columbia Campus, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

On the night of the performance, the box office opens at 6 p.m. in the Kenneth and Ramona Cherry Theater, located in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus. Theater doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The Columbia Campus is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike in Columbia.

For more information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Performance-Series.