Columbia State Community College recently hosted a NC3 Signing Day for the engineering systems technology program.

“NC3 is a national signing event very similar to athletic signings, and the Tennessee Board of Regents received approval for community colleges to participate this spring,” said Cissy Holt, Columbia State vice president for student affairs. “Students and their families traveled from distances outside of our service area, and some came straight from work or school to attend. The positive comments from the families and students made all efforts worthwhile.”

The event was held to “sign” students to the EST program, much like an athletic team signing. Faculty and staff showed up to support the engineering systems technology applicants and their families that attended this inaugural event. Communications, enrollment services and engagement gave “swag bags” to the attendees.

“A new avenue to connect with our students was offered to the college, and of course, we are encouraging every opportunity for students to confirm that Columbia State is right for them,” Holt said.