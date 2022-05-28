Columbia State Community College recently honored nine anesthesia technology graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Waymon L. Hickman Building.

“Our graduates should be commended for meeting the challenges of a rigorous and demanding program,” said Sue Christian, Columbia State program director and assistant professor of anesthesia technology. “Columbia State’s anesthesia technology program has prepared these graduates to enter the field at a time of great demand for anesthesia technologists.”

The Anesthesia Technology Associate of Applied Science degree academic plan involves two or more semesters of general education coursework followed by a 12-month, three semester, series of core courses designed to provide classroom and clinical-based competencies which provide students with the skills required for credentialing exam success and immediate in-field employment.

“Columbia State has the only recognized anesthesia technology program in Tennessee and one of two in the southeast for formal training in this growing field,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, Columbia State dean of the Health Sciences Division. “The spring graduates have unlimited opportunities for exciting, high-demand careers with excellent earnings potential.”

Anesthesia technologists support the licensed anesthesia provider with the acquisition, preparation and application of various types of equipment required for the delivery of anesthesia. Other job responsibilities of the anesthesia technologist include maintaining the anesthesia machine, assisting with vascular access and regional anesthesia procedures, troubleshooting equipment, assisting with difficult airways, performing point of care lab tests and operating rapid infusers. More advanced duties might include the operation of autotransfusion equipment or intra-aortic balloon pumps.