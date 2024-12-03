Cody Jinks to Make a Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Cody Jinks announced his 2025 Hippies and Cowboys Tour alongside his upcoming project, Cody Jinks Sings Lefty Frizzell, a tribute album to the late honky-tonk legend, Lefty Frizzell which includes covers of many fan-favorite tracks including, “If You’ve Got The Money I’ve Got The Time.” Giving the songs new life, Jinks takes the music, a cornerstone of traditional country and honky-tonk and makes it his own with the same sincerity and emotional depth that captured fans throughout Lefty’s career.

The electrifying performer who has sold over 5 million tickets to date is looking forward to another ambitious stage setup as he embarks on a 2025 North American tour, the Hippies and Cowboys Tour produced by Live Nation and FPC Live. The tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on May 30, 2025.

“It’s a really divided time in our nation,” Jinks says. “But we’ve always been the type of band where we’ve wanted everybody. And so next year, it’s going to be a statement of, ‘Man, we’re just an American band.’ That’s what we are. We’re a honky-tonk band. We’re American music. You have country rock, rhythm and blues, all in one. We’re hippies, we’re cowboys—and we’re everything in between.”

Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale beginning on Tuesday, December 3. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 6 at 10AM local time at codyjinks.com.

