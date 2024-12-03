VIDEO: $40,000 Worth of Cell Phones Stolen From Murfreesboro Store

December 3, 2024 – MMPD detectives are searching for three individuals who backed a stolen car into the front of SD Cell Plus on Memorial Blvd. and stole approximately $40,000 worth of cell phones on Nov. 17.

Detectives were able to confirm the white Kia Optima was stolen from Nashville and should have significant rear end damage. Detectives are also trying to confirm if the other car seen in the surveillance video was stolen too.

If you have any information that could be helpful regarding the investigation, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

