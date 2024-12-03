Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 3

These are the lowest food health scores for November 26 to December 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant68307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Camino Real 3733205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE82173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2024
CR Noodle House Restaurant885270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/27/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

