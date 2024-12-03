Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 3

These are the lowest food health scores for November 26 to December 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
|68
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Camino Real 3
|73
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|82
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|CR Noodle House Restaurant
|88
|5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!