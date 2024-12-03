Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 3

These are the lowest food health scores for November 26 to December 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant 68 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Camino Real 3 73 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 82 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 CR Noodle House Restaurant 88 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

