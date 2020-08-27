Riverdale hosts Franklin in this week 2 matchup. The Warriors are coming off a tough loss to CPA last week.

Franklin struck first in the first quarter to go up 7-0.

Riverdale responded well as they drove down the field and tied things up at 7.

Franklin would drive down and score a touchdown late in the first, but Riverdale would cause a missed PAT to make the score 13-7.

Riverdale would get the ball in the second quarter but be unable to capitalize. Franklin would score on a long pass play, but miss their second PAT of the half to make it 19-7.

Riverdale would get a much needed touchdown to keep the game close, 19-14 at half.

Out of halftime, Franklin would connect on a touchdown pass, but again missed a PAT making it 25-14. Late in the third quarter, Riverdale would get a safety to make it a 25-16 deficit.

The Warriors would add another touchdown just before the fourth quarter to creep back even closer. Then in the fourth the Warriors added another touchdown to take the lead 30-25. They would keep the lead through the final buzzer.

Riverdale bounced back and beat Franklin tonight to go 1-1 on the season.

