Riverdale hosts Franklin in this week 2 matchup. The Warriors are coming off a tough loss to CPA last week.
Franklin struck first in the first quarter to go up 7-0.
Riverdale responded well as they drove down the field and tied things up at 7.
Franklin would drive down and score a touchdown late in the first, but Riverdale would cause a missed PAT to make the score 13-7.
Riverdale would get the ball in the second quarter but be unable to capitalize. Franklin would score on a long pass play, but miss their second PAT of the half to make it 19-7.
Riverdale would get a much needed touchdown to keep the game close, 19-14 at half.
Out of halftime, Franklin would connect on a touchdown pass, but again missed a PAT making it 25-14. Late in the third quarter, Riverdale would get a safety to make it a 25-16 deficit.
The Warriors would add another touchdown just before the fourth quarter to creep back even closer. Then in the fourth the Warriors added another touchdown to take the lead 30-25. They would keep the lead through the final buzzer.
Riverdale bounced back and beat Franklin tonight to go 1-1 on the season.
