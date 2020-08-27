The Smyrna Bulldogs hosted the Centennial Cougars in week 2 of the high school football season. The game managed to get under way, but Mother Nature wouldn’t let the teams finish.

Before the game was called due to weather, the Smyrna Bulldogs took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. Smyrna would later add to their lead with a touchdown to make it 14-0 in the first. Then the weather hit. The game will be rescheduled and details will be available as they are received.

