One of the few games to start and finish in week two was between Middle Tennessee Christian School and Friendship Christian. Middle Tennessee Christian School looks to bounce back in week 2 after tough loss to White House Heritage 20-23.

MTCS would take the early lead 7-0 in the first quarter. They would add another touchdown in the first before a weather delay hit. After the delay the second quarter would go scoreless.

Halftime was only five minutes before play resumed due to the weather delays earlier in the game.

In the second half it was back and forth for most of the third until MTCS scored to make it a 21-0 lead. The fourth quarter would be scoreless and MTCS would earn a win.

MTCS didn’t let history repeat itself as they held on for their first win of the 2020 campaign.

