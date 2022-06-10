The 43rd Annual Telly Awards, the premier award honoring video and television across all screens, has recognized CityTV, Murfreesboro’s government and educational station, with two Bronze Telly Awards. The national awards were announced May 24, 2022, and officially received this month.

Video Producer John Padgett with Lisa Trail and Tori Carr of Murfreesboro City Schools earned a Bronze 2022 Telly for producing “Take 20.”

Video Producer Michael Nevills earned a Bronze 2022 Telly for producing with Main Street Murfreesboro the “Celebrate Christmas Downtown Virtual Tree Lighting Special.”

The award-winning video productions can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/QYCUJ5h8HpA “Celebrate Christmas Downtown Virtual Tree Lighting”

https://youtu.be/70HpAYQ3CRE “Take 20” November 2021

https://youtu.be/qK7KNoW4h6o “Take 20” September 2021

View all winners of the 43rd Annual Telly Awards at www.tellyawards/winners.com. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies.

“We are honored to again receive the recognition for video production and storytelling from the Telly Awards,” said City Communications Director Alan Bozeman. “Congratulations to John Padgett, Lisa Trail, Tori Carr and Michael Nevills for being honored for their work to promote education and our community Christmas celebration creatively and skillfully. It is a tribute to their vision and talent as communicators.”

“We are excited to announce these awards,” said Sabrina Dridje, Executive Director of the Telly Awards. “As our community continues the important work of storytelling, it returns with a new perspective rooted in values of innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity—and we are thrilled to recognize you as among the very best!”

For more information on the Telly Awards visit TellyAwards.com or contact Sabrina Dridje at [email protected]

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.