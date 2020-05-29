The City of La Vergne has hired Ronny Beasley to serve the city as Fire Chief. Beasley’s tentative start date is June 29.

Beasley is a 28-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department where he has held the ranks of Lieutenant, Battalion Chief, and Division Chief. He also managed the training division, which is responsible for training more than 1,650 firefighters, paramedics, and officers as well as new recruit training. He has deployed to 17 incidents of national significance throughout the United States.

“We had some great candidates,” says Mayor Jason Cole, “and I feel that Ronny Beasley is the best fit for our department. I believe he is the man who can help our department take the next step forward in fire service to our great community.”

He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Beasley is an Executive Fire Officer awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Fire Academy (NFA) in Emmitsburg, Maryland, as well as being certified by the Center of Public Safety Excellence as a Chief Fire Officer. He also serves as an adjunct instructor at the NFA and is a founding member of Tennessee Task Force-One.

Ronny will be celebrating 25-years of marriage in August with his wife, Angie, whom they share three children with, Clay, Sara, and Jacob.