Mr. Robert “Melvin” Haynes, age 71, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late Fayne and Beatrice Haynes. Mr. Haynes was on the 1965 Boys’ Basketball team who won the State Championship at Central High School where he was a 1967 graduate. He went on to graduate from MTSU as well. He worked as a residential contractor for many years and also had other entrepreneurial pursuits in Murfreesboro. Mr. Haynes could make anything possible in his wood working shop and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.

Mr. Haynes is survived by his daughters, Emily Haynes and her husband Christopher Schafer, Jamie Haynes, and Julie Wallace and her husband Ryan all of Murfreesboro; siblings, Don Haynes and his wife Eileen, Janice Bellamy and her husband Jim all of Murfreesboro, and Anita Stanley and her husband Randy of Soddy Daisy, TN; mother of his daughters, Becky Haynes of Murfreesboro; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 11:00am until 12:30pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1:00pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151