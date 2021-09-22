City officials will be breaking ground on a new dog park in La Vergne on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. The new dog park, located at 377 Stones River Road, has been in the works since 2019 after the City was awarded a Dog Park Dash grant from the Boyd Foundation.

“The project has been slowed down unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Mayor Jason Cole, “but we’re excited to finally break ground on the dog park.”

Two sheltered areas are planned for the park along with a dog fountain and benches. The plans also include two separate areas for small dogs and large dogs.

“The new dog park will be a huge benefit for our city,” says Parks and Recreation Director David McGowen. “Our parks are a great place for residents to come together and a dog park will give residents with a common interest a chance to get to know their neighbors and, hopefully, make new friends.”

The project is expected to take about six months to complete.


