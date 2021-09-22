As the annual ‘Imagine A Day Without Water’ Campaign is quickly approaching, the Murfreesboro Water Resources Community Affairs Department (MWRDCA) is excited to announce its first-ever Imagine A Day Without Water High School Artwork Contest.

The High School Artwork Contest kicked off on September 15, 2021 and ends on October 15, 2021.

This year’s campaign is an effort to encourage students to acknowledge their environmental footprint, and to ultimately promote change in the future of water and wastewater infrastructure. There is no new water in our world. If we fall short of our most valuable natural resource, what would we do? Could you imagine a day without water?

A Few Details About Imagine A Day Without Water High School Artwork Contest

Artwork must include, depict, represent, or convey the message of 1 of 3 themes: The Value of Water, Water/Wastewater Infrastructure, and/or Imagine A Day Without Water. To be eligible, each entrant must currently attend a Rutherford County or City of Murfreesboro private high school (Grade levels 9-12). Artwork must be attached to the fully completed entry form, either in-office at 300 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130 or online at www.murfreesborotn.gov/IADWW. Winning submissions will be chosen by a Judging Committee by October 21. A total of $400 will be rewarded; One winner from each grade category (9-12) will receive a $100 gift, a certificate for participation, and a custom MWRDCA Imagine A Day Without Water T-shirt. This contest is sponsored by the Murfreesboro Water Resources Department-Community Affairs Division.



For more information, visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/IADWW