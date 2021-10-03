The Child Advocacy Center is excited to announce that we were one of the Top 40 winners in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant!” said Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “We are so grateful to our community partners and supporters for voting for us in the contest.”

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. In the last 10 years, State Farm Neighborhood Assist has helped hundreds of causes build stronger neighborhoods together.

“State Farm has a rich history of being an outstanding community partner to local non-profit agencies,” said Child Advocacy Center director Sharon De Boer. “State Farm agents have generously volunteered their time and served on the Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors, event committees, and sponsored fundraising events.”

The Child Advocacy Center works as a multidisciplinary team with the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s Office to respond to child abuse cases, investigate the crime, aggressively prosecute offenders, help children heal, and help families rebuild their shattered lives. During the pandemic child abuse cases have increased 16%. “The State Farm Neighborhood Assist funding helps us meet the growing need,” said Development Coordinator Katie Enzor.

The State Farm funding will be used to provide crisis intervention and case management services in English and Spanish to child abuse victims, child sexual abuse victims, drug endangered children and their non-offending parents, grandparents, and family members

“The Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors and staff want to express our sincere appreciation to State Farm for this contribution,” concluded De Boer. “State Farm is making a difference in the lives of children and families!”

Visit the State Farm Neighborhood Assist website to view the Top 40 Finalists across the nation: www.neighborhoodassist.com.