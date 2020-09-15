The Center for the Arts produces a socially distanced outdoor performance of Charlotte’s Web. The production will run for four performances from September 18 through September 20 at Murfreesboro Civic Plaza.

‘We are so excited to bring live theater back to the stage,” says Executive Director Patience Long. “The arts are an important part of our lives and the absence of performances had a huge impact on our audiences and performers. This performance is a labor of love and triumph from all involved as we found a way to safely entertain and perform for the community.”

Charlotte’s Web is based on E.B. White’s loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. Wilbur has a problem – how to avoid winding up as pork chops! Charlotte, a fine writer and true friend, develops a plan to fool Farmer Zuckerman and save Wilbur. She will create a “miracle.” By spinning the words “Some Pig” into her web, Charlotte weaves a solution which not only makes Wilbur a prize pig but also ensures his place on the farm forever. This treasured tale, featuring madcap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.

Casting the production while ensuring the safety of the performers led to some interesting and creative efforts by The Center. Two full casts and two directors have been rehearsing at separate outdoor locations using social distancing protocols. When determining the casts, the directors called on the many families who have multiple members involved in activities at the theater. By casting family members in the productions, those actors are able to be near each other on stage without social distancing. The two separate casts also help ensure the that show will go on, if one cast becomes unable to perform, the other cast can take over all performances.

Charlotte’s Web will be the first time that the Center for the Arts has performed to an outdoor audience. Through a partnership with the City of Murfreesboro, the performance will be held at Civic Plaza.

The Center will offer the safest possible theater experience for the audience and artists and will be following safety protocols set forth by the CDC, Tennessee Pledge and Rutherford County Health Department. Masks are required while entering and exiting the plaza. Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear a mask. Ushers will seat household groups at least 6 feet apart from the next group. Once seated, masks can be removed. Masks must be placed back on to move around the grounds. Hand sanitizing stations will be accessible. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs or blankets for seating.

The production Charlotte’s Web at the Center for the Arts is directed by Denise Parton and Mark David Williams.

Charlotte’s Web is generously sponsored by Bridgestone Americas.

Tickets start at free but reservations are required at boroarts.org or by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787).

Rated G.

Charlotte’s Web runs Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 20.

Charlotte’s Web PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, Sept 18th, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Sat, Sept 19th, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sat, Sept 19th, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Sun, Sept 20th, 2020 at 2:00 pm

