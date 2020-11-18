Murfreesboro Police detectives are needing the public’s help in identifying and locating the man who broke into a vehicle on Olympia Drive on August 23, 2020.

The victim told police he observed the unknown male with the door of his vehicle open, going through items inside. The victim confronted the car burglar who left walking through the victim’s backyard.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-twenties, has wavy brown hair and a brown goatee. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie and dark-colored sweat pants at the time of the car burglary.

If you can help identify the suspect, please contact Detective David Harrison at 629-201-5506 or email [email protected]