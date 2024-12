AC/DC will return to the road in the United States for the first time in nine years on the 2025 Power Up North American Tour, shared the band on social media.

The legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted band will perform in 13 stadiums coast-to-coast next spring kicking off on April 10, 2025 and headed to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 20, 2025.

Tickets go on sale December 6 at 12 pm local time HERE.

