Tanger Outlets Nashville Hosting Several Holiday Events

Tanger Outlets Nashville invites the Greater Nashville community to share in the spirit of the season with a line-up of cheerful holiday events. Guests can visit with Santa for photos and merry moments.

Santa Photo Packages

​Nov. 29 – Dec. 24

​The Green

Capture the magic of the season with Santa Photos! Families can create unforgettable holiday memories with professionally taken photos of their little ones (or the whole family) alongside Santa himself. Whether it’s a first holiday memory or a cherished family tradition, Santa Photos bring the joy of the season home! Reservations can be made at micahrobinson.pixieset.com/ booking/tanger-santa.

A Very Merry Movie Night

​Friday, Dec 13

​The Green

This holiday season, family and friends can gather on The Green, grab their coziest blankets and prepare to be swept away by the magic of the Holidays at the spectacular Very Merry Movie Night! Visitors will gather next to the dazzling Holiday Tree and watch the heartwarming Holiday Classic, Elf. Guests are encouraged to bring dinner from one of the center’s six restaurants. Tanger Nashville will have heaters and complimentary hot chocolate to enhance the warmth of the magical season.

12 Days of Holiday Joy

​Dec. 13 – 24

​The Green

Guests can unwrap a little magic every day with Tanger Nashville’s 12 Days of Holiday Joy! Starting December 13, the center will bring visitors something new and exciting each day to make holiday shopping even more special. From exclusive deals and festive surprises to giveaways and merry moments, there’s a gift waiting each day at the Tanger Tent as the countdown to Christmas begins.

