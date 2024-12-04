Old Salem Rd. and Constantine Dr. to Close for Several Weeks

Motorists are advised to expect traffic interruptions and traffic controls at Old Salem Road, beginning Dec. 3, 2024. A City contractor will be performing box culvert installation work at this location. The drainage improvement will reduce flooding risk.

Due to installation, Old Salem Rd. will be closed to through traffic just south of the intersection of Constantine Dr. between New Salem and Veterans Pkwy for several weeks as the City’s contractor, Rollins Excavating, installs a 12 foot by 4 foot cast-in-place box culvert. This area near the start of Puckett Creek has experienced high water near homes in the Bellemore Subdivision and floodwater overtopping Old Salem Rd and Constantine Dr. during extreme rain events.

Residents along Old Salem Rd. will always have access from either side of the intersection of Constantine Dr. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in-place.

The new culvert at Old Salem and Constantine Dr. will provide a way for Puckett Creek to cross under Old Salem Rd. The larger culvert will reduce the frequency and duration of high-water events and the less frequent overtop of Old Salem Rd. will reduce disruptions to traffic access on and around Old Salem Rd. and Constantine Dr.

Constantine Dr. will remain open and right turns from Old Salem Rd. onto Constantine and left turns from Constantine onto Old Salem will remain open.

City Staff and the developer of Bellemore identified the need to replace the existing culvert under Old Salem Rd. during consideration of the annexation, rezoning, and project development.

Engineering firm Chastain Skillman conducted the watershed study and plans for the upgraded culvert. Additionally, Volkert and Associates is conducting a flood study update on Puckett Creek to assist in planning and regulations for the Puckett Creek watershed. The watershed flows from south to north from State Route 99 near Armstrong Valley Rd. and State Route 96 near Blaze Drive before joining Overall Creek as it flows under Manson Pike near Manson Crossing Drive.

