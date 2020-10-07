COVID-19 is causing changes to pumpkin patches this year. Some are closing down while others are modifying what they will be offering this year. Here is a list of pumpkin patches in Rutherford County (and beyond) that are open and what they offer.
1Walden Pumpkin Farm
What: This year Walden Farm has canceled all activities, and all play areas are closed. However, they DO HAVE pumpkins, mums and fall produce; the country store will be offering seasonal decorations, carving kits, and gift items like honey and jams; and the sweet shop will offer delicious fall treats.
More info: (615) 220 2918
http://www.waldenfarm.biz/
Where: 8653 Rocky Fork Road, Smyrna
When: Now through October 31, Thursday, and Friday, 2:00pm until 6:00pm, Saturday, 9:00am until 6:00pm, and Sunday 12:00pm until 4:00pm.
2Lucky Ladd Farm
What: Lucky Ladd Farm is offering fewer tickets this year to allow for social distancing, but they plan to offer their usual offerings including a pumpkin patch, award winning corn maze, petting zoo, pony rides and jump pad. According to their website, they are working to make playgrounds more inclusive. Some activities are wheelchair accessible, including but not limited to: petting zoo, duck races, sand dozer, gem mining, sound garden, corn maze and wagon ride. In addition, there is a support swing available on the playground.
More info: (615) 274-3786
https://luckyladdfarms.com//index.html
Where: 4374 Rocky Glad Road, Eagleville
When: October 4 through November 1, Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Sunday, 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Closed Monday through Wednesday.
3Grandaddy’s Farm
What: The Dixon Family opens the farm this fall with some changes in response to COVID-19. There are lots of open spaces on the farm allowing for social distancing. They have their pumpkin patch along with mums, gourds, and squash; corn maze; fifty-foot-long landside; pig races; and hayrides. On October 31, they will have a Halloween costume day with half-price admission of children under 12 in costume.
To keep everyone safe there is increased cleaning and disinfecting, hand sanitizer stations, and more social distancing. Masks will be recommended, and corn boxes will not be offered this year.
More info: (931) 327-4080
https://grandaddysfarm.com/
Where: 454 Highland Ridge Road, Estill Springs
When: Now through November 7, Tuesday through Thursday, 1:30 pm until 6:00 pm; Friday, 1:30 pm until 8:00 pm, Saturday, 9:00 am until 8:00 pm
4Lyon’s Family Farm
What: Boasting the largest pumpkin patch in the Tennessee Valley, Lyon’s Family Farm offers a corn maze; a cow train; fun slides; zip line; pig and duck races; and tractor rides. They also offer lots of food, including hamburgers and hotdogs; barbecue; funnel cakes; and caramel apples. There will be fireworks every Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
More info: (931) 438-9938
https://www.lyonfamilyfarms.com/
Where: 130 Bellevue Road, Taft
When: Now through October 31, Wednesdays, 1:00 pm until 8:00 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10:00 am until 8:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am until 6:00 pm, Sunday, 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm
5Cedarwood Pumpkin Patch
What: While encouraging the use of masks and social distancing, Cedarwood Pumpkin Patch offers their annual activities, including a petting zoo, jump pad, pumpkin train, super slides, playland, and weekend bonfires. In their country store, they offer pumpkins, gourds, mums, scarecrows, straw bales, and corn stalks. They will also have lots of food including homemade desserts.
More info: (931) 939-3960
http://www.cedarwoodfarmstn.com/
Where: 2900 Old Nashville Highway, McMinnville
When: Now until October 31, Friday, 8:30 am until 9:00 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am until 9:00 pm, Sunday, 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm
6Mrs. B’s Pumpkin Patch
What: Mrs. B’s Pumpkin Patch is not operating their full fall festival, instead, they are setting up their pumpkins out under a big tent along with mums, cornstalks and hay bales. There will be a few activities for the kids. They are located right next to their sister Halloween store All About Holidays in Lebanon.
More information: (615) 449-0518
https://mrsbspumpkinpatch.wixsite.com/pumpkinpatch
Where: 1946 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon
When: Now until October 31, Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am until 6:00 pm, and Sunday, 11:00 am until 5:00 pm
7Gentry Farm
What: The seventh-generation farm has been owned by the Gentry family for over 165 years. In the fall, they have a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and huge activity area.
Note: For 2020, the farm activity area will be open in October for pre-purchased ticket holders at limited capacity with a modified activity area. Face-masks should be worn when social distancing is not possible (Ages 13+). They ask you do not visit if you are experiencing a fever, persistent cough or are feeling sick. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the farm and guests are encouraged to use often.
Admission must be pre-purchased online this year. Purchase your ticket here. Free parking
More info: (615) 794-4368
http://www.gentryfarm.com/fall
Where: 1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin, TN
When: Weekends only now through Oct 28 – Saturdays 9a-5p & Sundays 1p-5p