3 Grandaddy’s Farm

What: The Dixon Family opens the farm this fall with some changes in response to COVID-19. There are lots of open spaces on the farm allowing for social distancing. They have their pumpkin patch along with mums, gourds, and squash; corn maze; fifty-foot-long landside; pig races; and hayrides. On October 31, they will have a Halloween costume day with half-price admission of children under 12 in costume.

To keep everyone safe there is increased cleaning and disinfecting, hand sanitizer stations, and more social distancing. Masks will be recommended, and corn boxes will not be offered this year.

More info: (931) 327-4080

https://grandaddysfarm.com/

Where: 454 Highland Ridge Road, Estill Springs

When: Now through November 7, Tuesday through Thursday, 1:30 pm until 6:00 pm; Friday, 1:30 pm until 8:00 pm, Saturday, 9:00 am until 8:00 pm