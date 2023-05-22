6 Live Shows this Week- May 22, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
18
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1MAMAMOO

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Monday, May 22, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

MAMAMOO (Korean: 마마무), is a four-member girl group consisting of Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa, who are loved by the public for their outstanding singing skills and spectacular performances.

Find tickets  here. 

2Tabitha Meeks

photo from Analog

Monday, May 22, 7 pm

Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville

Tabitha Meeks performs live on the Analog stage and curates a special night of music with special guests Makena Hartlin and Drew Erwin.

Find tickets here. 

3Godsmack

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, May 23, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry, Franklin

Godsmack announced a spring tour with special guests Prevail. The band released thier latest album Lighting up the Sky in February.

Find tickets here. 

4Rick Springfield

photo from The Ryman

Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville

Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”

Find tickets here. 

5The Beach Boys

photo from Nashville Symphony

Thursday, May 25, 7 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville

You’ll have “Fun Fun Fun” when the beloved Beach Boys join your Nashville Symphony for a night packed with all your favorite hits. Dance, reminisce and sing along to classic hits like “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “California Girls,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Kokomo” and so many more! 

Find tickets here. 

 

6Charlie Puth

photo from Charlie Puth

Saturday, May 27, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Today, 4x Grammy-nominated hitmakerCharlie Puth announced he will be embarking on a 2023 tour. Produced by Live Nation, Charlie Puth Presents The “Charlie” Live Experience.

Find ticket here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here