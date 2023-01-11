5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway

2 Just Love Coffee

1440 Medical Center Parkway, Suite A

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 900-2254

justlovecoffeecafe.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:00 am until 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday, 7:00 am until 8:00 pm

Sunday, 8:00 am until 6:00 pm

CEO Rob Webb came up with the idea of making and selling coffee to help people play for overseas adoptions. He rented a warehouse and began hand-roasting coffee beans. As people discovered the smell of the coffee, and began dropping into the warehouse, he decided to open a coffee house. As the coffee sales grew online, the coffee began to grow organically. Webb decided that the coffee shop needed an all-day menu. The space didn’t have a full-sized kitchen, so he bought a waffle iron and threw just about everything he could think of into the waffle iron. “But what developed,” said Webb, “was a really original menu with items that were easy to cook and delicious to eat.” A favorite is their Womelette. It is a kind of egg waffle filled with sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and tater tots.