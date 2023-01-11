5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway

The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
1Burger Republic
1440 Medical Center Parkway, Suite C
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 962-7762
burgerrepublic.com
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Burger Republic started in Lenox Village in Nashville by business partners Drew Jackman and Jeff Werne in 2012. A three-time World Burger Competition Finalist and named as one of the Top Ten Burgers in America on Trip Advisor, they serve high-quality certified Black Angus beef burgers, sandwiches, salads, fries, tots and shakes, including spiked shakes. They are known for their Nashville Hot Tots and the Tennessee Burger. The burger is topped in Jack Daniel’s honey glaze, American cheese, smoked tomato ketchup, maple basted Benton’s bacon and Memphis spice dusted crispy onions. They make their own veggie black bean burger for those who don’t want to eat meat.
2Just Love Coffee
1440 Medical Center Parkway, Suite A
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 900-2254
justlovecoffeecafe.com
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:00 am until 7:00 pm
Friday and Saturday, 7:00 am until 8:00 pm
Sunday, 8:00 am until 6:00 pm
CEO Rob Webb came up with the idea of making and selling coffee to help people play for overseas adoptions. He rented a warehouse and began hand-roasting coffee beans. As people discovered the smell of the coffee, and began dropping into the warehouse, he decided to open a coffee house. As the coffee sales grew online, the coffee began to grow organically. Webb decided that the coffee shop needed an all-day menu. The space didn’t have a full-sized kitchen, so he bought a waffle iron and threw just about everything he could think of into the waffle iron. “But what developed,” said Webb, “was a really original menu with items that were easy to cook and delicious to eat.” A favorite is their Womelette. It is a kind of egg waffle filled with sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and tater tots.
3Love Thai Sushi
1440 Medical Center Parkway, Suite F
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(629) 900-0992
https://lovethaisushitn.com/
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
A family-owned restaurant, the first one was opened in Christiana. Owners Wetchayan (Puy) Darasawang and Phitsamay Vannavong have been serving authentic Thai food there for five years. Love Thai Sushi offers sushi rolls, soups, fried rice, stir fry, and curry. “Murfreesboro is starving for this kind of a restaurant,” said one reviewer. “Fresh flavors, the presentation is spot on, and it has a kinda bistro feeling. I ordered the Dancing Tuna, baby ribs, vegetable tempura, egg rolls and miso soup. So many items on the menu. This is my new go-to lunch and dinner place.
4The Soda Bar
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1C
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 696-7923
sodabarmurfreesboro.com
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The Soda Bar is a dessert shop that offers specialty ice creams, craft sodas, floats, Hawaiian shave ice, and coffees. Featuring an indoor-outdoor bar, the Soda Bar design allows customers the convenience and enjoyment of staying engaged in the events and activities on the central plaza. On a hot day they make the best fusions, kind of like a milkshake. Try the Mint to Be. In the winter, they have all kinds of coffee, but also unique drinks like their White Chocolate Lavender Mocha or Lavender Lemonade.
5Steakhouse Five
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Suite 1K
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 396-3225
https://www.steakhousefive.com/
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Opened in 2019 by Mitchell Murphree, who also owns Five Senses, he created the restaurant to tie his childhood memories of his grandparent’s livestock farm and his family’s country ham business to his love of making great food. “You could say an appreciation for meat has been with me since I was born,” said Murphree. It is a true steakhouse with a full wine menu, unique sides, and desserts that are art and excellent finishes to an incredible meal.
6Goodness Gracious
1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 603-7834
https://ggboro.com/
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The Ford family has been a part of the Murfreesboro restaurant scene beginning in the 1990s when Karen Ford opened The Front Porch in downtown Murfreesboro. Her son, Eric, got involved when she opened Goodness Gracious on Northfield Boulevard. Eventually, Eric and his wife bought out his mom when the restaurant was located at Readyville Mill. They decided to move back to Murfreesboro and they are the newest restaurant in The Fountains. Still having the breakfast, brunch and lunch menus everyone loves, make sure to try the White Chocolate Raspberry Pancakes that are absolutely amazing, the Chicken Puff that is a long-time favorite for those who have followed them from place to place, the Turkey Brie and Apple Butter sandwich is a happy dance of flavors in your mouth, and their take on the classic Blackened Salmon Eggs Benedict.