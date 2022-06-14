After a two-year delay, country fans descended upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2022.

CMA shared that more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states attended the festival with a record-breaking 39 foreign countries attending the 2022 event that featured 260 acts performing.

If you didn’t make it out this year, CMA will hold celebrate its 50th festival in 2023 on June 8th – June 11th. Also, CMA Fest, the three-hour primetime television special hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, airs Wednesday, August 3 at 8/7c on ABC.

Here are some of the best moments from festival.