After a two-year delay, country fans descended upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2022.
CMA shared that more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states attended the festival with a record-breaking 39 foreign countries attending the 2022 event that featured 260 acts performing.
If you didn’t make it out this year, CMA will hold celebrate its 50th festival in 2023 on June 8th – June 11th. Also, CMA Fest, the three-hour primetime television special hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, airs Wednesday, August 3 at 8/7c on ABC.
Here are some of the best moments from festival.
1Zac Brown Band Invites Special Guest Marcus King to Stage
Zac Brown Band performed a fan rousing performance of “Chicken Fried.” Zac Brown Band also brought out Marcus King for “Stubborn Pride.” King received a standing ovation after his performance.
2Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd Sing “Why Not Me”
Taking the stadium stage on Friday night, Wynonna Judd joined reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce for a touching rendition of “Why Not Me” that brought the fans to their feet.
3Luke Combs Shared Baby News
When Luke Combs performed at Nissan Stadium, he told the crowd this was the last time he would perform before his son is born. The couple shared they were expecting their first child in January, Combs doesn’t have any other tour dates until July 7th.
4Dierks Bentley Brings Out Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunday at Nissan Stadium Billy Ray Cyrus took the stage alongside Dierks Bentley for “Achy Breaky Heart.” Cyrus said in a social media statement, “What a night to remember! I have been a part of 30 Fan Fair/ CMA Country Music Association Fests, but none meant more to me than last night! Can’t thank everyone enough!”
5Breland Joins Lady A in Surprise Appearance
Lady A brings BRELAND out for a heartwarming performance of “Need You Now.” The up- and-coming country artist Breland had one of the longest lines at Fan Fair X. Breland has yet to release his debut album, but fans can’t get enough of his music.