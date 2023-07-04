5 Festive Cocktails to Serve on the 4th of July

3 St-Rémy Signature Elettaria Boulevard

Ingredients:

· 1.5 oz St-Rémy Signature

· 1 oz Sweet Vermouth

· 0.75 oz Chai Simple Syrup*

· 1 dash Cardamom Bitters

· 4 drops Rose Water

Directions:

· Combine all ingredients and stir with ice

· Strain over large ice cube in double rocks glass

· Garnish with rose petal dusted with ground cardamom

*Chai Simple Syrup: Boil one cup water with one tea bag of chai tea (we want to over extract it for bitterness). Remove tea bag once satisfied with flavor and bitterness. Stir in one cup sugar until fully dissolved