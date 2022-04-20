5 Activities for the Entire Family This May from Murfreesboro Parks and Rec

Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. is hosting activities for kids and people of all ages this May. There are events being held throughout the city’s various parks and recreation centers.
1Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach
Enjoy a day of swimming, music, fun and prizes at Boro Beach! For all ages.
Date: Monday, May 30, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Location: Boro Beach
Address: 2310 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-895-5040
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $7 Adults $5 Youth
2World Turtle Day
Celebrate the world of turtles and learn more about these shelled creatures and why they are important to protect. Family-friendly activities throughout the Wilderness Station area, live animal demonstrations, live music, and much more. For all ages.
Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free
3Raptor Rhapsody at Wilderness Station
at Barfield Crescent Park.
photo by Jim Davis/Murfreesboro Parks & Rec.
Have you ever looked an owl in the eye or checked out a falcon’s wing? Here is your chance to meet our educational screech owl and American kestrel up close and learn about these master predators of the sky. NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED!
Date: Tuesday and Thursdays, May 3, 12, 17, 26 2022
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free
4Homeschool Day at Cannonsburgh Village: Working with Water
Get some outside time with us during a visit to the village. Students will experience some old-fashioned chores using water. We might get a little dirty, so wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Reservations are now open for the May 12th Homeschool Day from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Cannonsburgh Village. Admission is $3.00 per person. Reservations are required and must be received by May 5th. Make your reservation by calling 615-801-2606 or email [email protected] Ages 5 and up.
Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location: Cannonsburgh Village, Meet at the Visitor Center
Address: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-801-2606
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $3 per person
5Homeschool Archery Series
Discover the thrill of drawing back a bow, aiming and sending an arrow flying to a target while learning focus, self-control, discipline, and patience. Join us in this four-week series taught by our certified instructors. Each week students will learn the fundamentals of archery and practice what they have learned. Space is limited to 20. PRE-REGISTRATION begins April 15. For ages 10-18.
Date: Tuesday, May 3, 10, 17, 24 2022
Time: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $50