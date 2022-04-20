5 Activities for the Entire Family This May from Murfreesboro Parks and Rec

4 Homeschool Day at Cannonsburgh Village: Working with Water

Get some outside time with us during a visit to the village. Students will experience some old-fashioned chores using water. We might get a little dirty, so wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Reservations are now open for the May 12th Homeschool Day from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Cannonsburgh Village. Admission is $3.00 per person. Reservations are required and must be received by May 5th. Make your reservation by calling 615-801-2606 or email [email protected] Ages 5 and up.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Location: Cannonsburgh Village, Meet at the Visitor Center

Address: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Contact: 615-801-2606

Email: [email protected]

Cost: $3 per person