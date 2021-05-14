rutherford county farmers market
Photo: Rutherford County Farmers Market Updates Facebook Page

The 46th Annual Rutherford County Farmers’ Market will kick-off today, Friday, May 14 at Lane Agri-park Community Center located at 315 John R. Rice Boulevard.

The market will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays through the end of October from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Market vendors hail from over 20 Middle TN counties and sell a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked and canned goods, flowers, plants and more!

“We are excited about our 46th year of operating the Rutherford County Farmers’ Market,” said Anthony Tuggle, Director of Rutherford County’s Agriculture Extension Office. “We have launched a new logo this year and have enhanced our marketing efforts by adding two billboards around town.”

Tuggle says there will be food trucks each market day, as well as educational programs being offered.

In an effort to reduce the risk of patrons or vendors getting or spreading the COVID-19 virus, the market is highly encouraging face coverings. Vendors will be wearing face coverings and will be socially distanced. Touchless pay options are both available and preferred.

For more information, please visit https://rutherford.tennessee.edu/Farmers-Market/ or call 615-898-7710.


