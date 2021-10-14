Property Crimes detectives are attempting to identify the three individuals who were involved in a theft at Shoe Carnival on Old Fort Pkwy. on October 7.

A man and two women entered the store, stashed $600 worth of shoes in a certain area. About 30-minutes later, the man and woman in the attached photo returned, grabbed the shoes and left the store.

They left the business possibly in a 2003 silver Nissan Altima.

If you can assist in identifying the individuals, please contact Detective David Miller at 629 201 5662 or email tips to [email protected].