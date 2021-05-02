Mother’s Day is fast approaching. If you are still looking for a way to spoil your mom on her special day, we have gathered some of our favorite Nashville places to enjoy a memorable Mother’s Day brunch. Some restaurants offer a unique Mother’s Day menu, be sure to view restaurant websites to confirm menus and availability. Also, consider making a reservation to ensure you are able to secure a table.

1 Yolan photo: Yolan Facebook Page Yolan Nashville

Yolan at The Joseph Hotel, 403 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 Enjoy a Roman-inspired brunch that begins with an Aperol Spritz as you look over the special brunch menu that will feature morning favorites, savory dishes from Roma and indulgent pastries to finish. 2 Bourbon Steak photo: nashvillebourbonsteak.com Bourbon Steak Nashville 201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203 Bask in the panoramic views of Nashville from the 34th floor of the JW Marriott Nashville as mom is spoiled with a brunch menu designed especially for her. Bourbon Steak will be offering their traditional menu items in addition to some unique ones. Delight in pastries, yogurt parfaits and main courses such as smoked salmon benedict. 3 Sambuca photo: Sambuca Facebook Page Sambuca Nashville

601 12th Avenue South,

Nashville, TN 37203 Pamper mom with an extravagant Mother’s Day brunch buffet that will feature over 50 savory items to include traditional breakfast classics, roast beef & ham and fresh seafood. Dessert and live music will also be included.