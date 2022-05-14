SC Robotics has launched a new division in its robotics program and will compete in a regional competition.

The team is calling their new program S.C.A.R., which simply stands for Stewarts Creek Aquatics Robotics.

S.C.A.R. will compete May 14 in the Mate ROV Eastern Appalachian Highlands Regional in the ranger category.

SC Robotics has experienced success in the BEST robotics competition in previous years and is excited to engage in the new type of competition, which will help students grow in areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics while also increasing confidence, business knowledge, and communication skills.

For more information about the team, please contact teacher Kevin Welch at Stewarts Creek Middle School at [email protected]