2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 5

Middle Tennessee high school football week five is complete, and we have all the final scores here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Finals will be updated as scores come in if necessary.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. 16 at Fairview 40
Harpeth 0 at East Robertson 42
White House Heritage 7 at Sycamore 29
Davidson
Antioch 7 at Smyrna 34
Cane Ridge 27 at LaVergne 13
Montgomery Central 42 at Glencliff 8
Hillsboro 7 at Green Hill 17
Hillwood 7 at Marshall Co. 45
Wilson Central 35 at Hunters Lane 6
Maplewood 30 at Stratford 0
McGavock 31 at Dickson Co. 14
CPA 28 at Goodpasture 14
MBA 45 at Father Ryan 7
FRA 12 at Lipscomb Academy 41
Ensworth 27 at MUS 17
Dickson
Creek Wood 16 at Tullahoma 3
McGavock 31 at Dickson Co 14
Maury
Columbia 7 at Nolensville 44
Loretto 21 at Mt. Pleasant 32
Spring Hill 27 at Lincoln Co. 35
Robertson
Springfield 43 at Kenwood 6
Jo Byrns 6 at Clay Co. 43 (Thu)
Rutherford
Blackman 35 at Stewarts Creek 28
Tennessee Heat, TN 20 at Eagleville 46
Trinity Christian 21 at MTCS 34
Oakland 42 at Siegel 0
Riverdale 7 at Rockvale 20
Sumner
Beech 38 at Clarksville 7
Gallatin 9 at Hendersonville 22
Portland 22 at Clarksville Northeast 21
Westmoreland 42 at Trousdale Co. 0
Waverly 32 at White House 21
Baylor 42 at Pope John Paul 7
Wilson
Whites Creek 0 at Watertown 32
White Co. 43 at Mt. Juliet 45
Lebanon 23cat Coffee Co. 27
Columbia Academy 7 at DCA 42
Williamson
Brentwood Academy 44 at St. Benedict 7
BGA 7 at Davidson Academy 38
Brentwood 10 at Ravenwood 28
Summit 14 at Centennial 31
Independence 27 at Franklin 17
Franklin Grace 46 at Mt. Juliet Christian 7 (Thu)
Columbia 7 at Nolensville 44
Franklin Co.14 at Page 36