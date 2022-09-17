Friday, September 16, 2022
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 5

Adam Brown
By Adam Brown
Middle Tennessee high school football week five is complete, and we have all the final scores here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Finals will be updated as scores come in if necessary.

 

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. 16 at Fairview 40

Harpeth 0 at East Robertson 42

White House Heritage 7 at Sycamore 29

 

Davidson

Antioch 7 at Smyrna 34

Cane Ridge 27 at LaVergne 13

Montgomery Central 42 at Glencliff 8

Hillsboro 7 at Green Hill 17

Hillwood 7 at Marshall Co. 45

Wilson Central 35 at Hunters Lane 6

Maplewood 30 at Stratford 0

McGavock 31 at Dickson Co. 14

CPA 28 at Goodpasture 14

MBA 45 at Father Ryan 7

FRA 12 at Lipscomb Academy 41

Ensworth 27 at MUS 17

 

Dickson

Creek Wood 16 at Tullahoma 3

McGavock 31 at Dickson Co 14

Maury

Columbia 7 at Nolensville 44

Loretto 21 at Mt. Pleasant 32

Spring Hill 27 at Lincoln Co. 35

 

Robertson

White House Heritage 7 at Sycamore 29

Springfield 43 at Kenwood 6

Jo Byrns 6 at Clay Co. 43 (Thu)

Harpeth 0 at East Robertson 42

 

Rutherford

Blackman 35 at Stewarts Creek 28

Tennessee Heat, TN 20 at Eagleville 46

Cane Ridge 27 at LaVergne 13

Trinity Christian 21 at MTCS 34

Oakland 42 at Siegel 0

Riverdale 7 at Rockvale 20

Antioch 7 at Smyrna 34

 

Sumner

Beech 38 at Clarksville 7

Gallatin 9 at Hendersonville 22

Portland 22 at Clarksville Northeast 21

Westmoreland 42 at Trousdale Co. 0

Waverly 32 at White House 21

Baylor 42 at Pope John Paul 7

 

Wilson

Wilson Central 35 at Hunters Lane 6

Whites Creek 0 at Watertown 32

White Co. 43 at Mt. Juliet 45

Lebanon 23cat Coffee Co. 27

Hillsboro 7 at Green Hill 17

Columbia Academy 7 at DCA 42

 

Williamson

Brentwood Academy 44 at St. Benedict 7

BGA 7 at Davidson Academy 38

Brentwood 10 at Ravenwood 28

Summit 14 at Centennial 31

Independence 27 at Franklin 17

Franklin Grace 46 at Mt. Juliet Christian 7 (Thu)

Columbia 7 at Nolensville 44

Franklin Co.14 at Page 36

