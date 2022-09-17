2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 5

Middle Tennessee high school football week five is complete, and we have all the final scores here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Finals will be updated as scores come in if necessary.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. 16 at Fairview 40

Harpeth 0 at East Robertson 42

White House Heritage 7 at Sycamore 29

Davidson

Antioch 7 at Smyrna 34

Cane Ridge 27 at LaVergne 13

Montgomery Central 42 at Glencliff 8

Hillsboro 7 at Green Hill 17

Hillwood 7 at Marshall Co. 45

Wilson Central 35 at Hunters Lane 6

Maplewood 30 at Stratford 0

McGavock 31 at Dickson Co. 14

CPA 28 at Goodpasture 14

MBA 45 at Father Ryan 7

FRA 12 at Lipscomb Academy 41

Ensworth 27 at MUS 17

Dickson

Creek Wood 16 at Tullahoma 3

Maury

Columbia 7 at Nolensville 44

Loretto 21 at Mt. Pleasant 32

Spring Hill 27 at Lincoln Co. 35

Robertson

Springfield 43 at Kenwood 6

Jo Byrns 6 at Clay Co. 43 (Thu)

Rutherford

Blackman 35 at Stewarts Creek 28

Tennessee Heat, TN 20 at Eagleville 46

Trinity Christian 21 at MTCS 34

Oakland 42 at Siegel 0

Riverdale 7 at Rockvale 20

Sumner

Beech 38 at Clarksville 7

Gallatin 9 at Hendersonville 22

Portland 22 at Clarksville Northeast 21

Westmoreland 42 at Trousdale Co. 0

Waverly 32 at White House 21

Baylor 42 at Pope John Paul 7

Wilson

Whites Creek 0 at Watertown 32

White Co. 43 at Mt. Juliet 45

Lebanon 23cat Coffee Co. 27

Columbia Academy 7 at DCA 42

Williamson

Brentwood Academy 44 at St. Benedict 7

BGA 7 at Davidson Academy 38

Brentwood 10 at Ravenwood 28

Summit 14 at Centennial 31

Independence 27 at Franklin 17

Franklin Grace 46 at Mt. Juliet Christian 7 (Thu)

Franklin Co.14 at Page 36