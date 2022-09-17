Friday, September 16, 2022
High SchoolsSports

Independence Beats Franklin on the Road

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Final Score:

IHS- 27

FHS- 10

The Eagles (3-2) survive a second-half comeback attempt from Franklin (0-5) and take care of business against a region opponent.

Indy got off to a hot start going up 20-0 in the first half. Quarterback Brooks Sapone connected with Daniel Morales for the 1st score of the contest. Xander Governor recovered a fumble in the 1st quarter for a touchdown as well. Kicker Landric Mayeski helped the Eagles tremendously by making each of his extra point attempts and 2 field goals.

The Admirals would make this game close in the 2nd half with help from the defense stopping Independence’s offense from scoring the entire 3rd quarter. Brewer Wilson threw 2 touchdowns in this game and an Elijah Bagwell field goal made this score 20-17. However, 2 interceptions in the 4th quarter made this recovery impossible. Tre’ Hartwell put the nail in the coffin for Franklin with a 73-yard touchdown rush with less than a minute to play.

Both teams will play next Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7 PM. Independence will play at home against East Nashville and Franklin will travel to McGavock as they look for their first win of the season.

