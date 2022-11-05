2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores for Playoffs Week 1

Week 1 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve the final scores for you.
The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Harpeth 0 at Bledsoe Co. 22
Sycamore 0 at Smith County 41
Davidson County
Gallatin 0 at Cane Ridge 48
John Overton 14 at Clarksville 47
Stratford 24 at Waverly Central 52
Maplewood 6 at Fairview 47
White House 10 at East Nashville 14
McGavock 22 at Beech 49
Boyd Buchanan 16 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 27
Montgomery Bell Academy BYE
Father Ryan 10 at MUS 17
Knoxville Grace 27 at Franklin Road Academy 49
Ensworth BYE
Lipscomb BYE
Dickson County
Creek Wood High 7 at Hardin Co. 14
Maury County
Scotts Hill 0 at Mount Pleasant 41 Columbia Academy 14 at Jackson Christian 49
Robertson County
Memphis Central 7 at Springfield 27
Jo Byrns 13 at Whitwell 38
Greenbrier 6 at Lexington 40
Polk Co 28 at East Robertson 55
Rutherford County
Cookeville 20 at Blackman 49
Eagleville 14 at Dresden 45
Tipton-Rosemark 14 at Middle Tennessee Christian 45
Shelbyville 0 at Oakland 65
Stewarts Creek 21 at Coffee Co 28
Riverdale 34 at Lebanon 41
Hendersonville 3 at Smyrna 27
Sumner County
Portland 11 at Southwind 7
Meigs Co. 12 at Westmoreland 16
Briarcrest 13 at PJP II 35
Wilson County
Wilson Central 3 at Nolensville 41
Lincoln Co. 6 at Mt Juliet 43
Green Hill 21 at Page 48
Fayette Academy 13 at DCA 48
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy BYE
Collierville 7 at Brentwood High 17
Centennial 28 at Bartlett 46
Independence 10 at Houston 27
Germantown 30 at Ravenwood 20