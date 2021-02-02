The Rutherford County Board of Education adopted the 2021-2022 academic calendar on Jan. 21, 2021. The calendar is available below in English, Spanish and Arabic. More info here.

AUGUST 2021

Monday, August 2:Administrative Day (No school for students)

Tuesday, August 3:In-Service Day(No school for students)

Wednesday, August 4:Teacher Work Day(No school for students)

Thursday, August 5: In-Service Day (No school for students)

Friday, August 6: First Day for students (Abbreviated, two hours)

Monday, August 9:First Full Day for students

SEPTEMBER 2021

Monday, September 6:Labor Day (Schools closed)

Tuesday, September 7-Thursday, September 9: Progress Reports delivery

Thursday, September 16: Early Dismissal (3 hours, 15-minutes day for students)

OCTOBER 2021

Friday, October 1: End of 1stnine weeks

Monday, October 4-Friday, October 8: Fall Break (Schools closed)

Thursday, October 14: 1st nine weeks Report Cards delivery

Tuesday, October 19: Parent / Teacher conferences (grades K-5)

Wednesday, October 20: In-Service Day (No school for students)

Thursday, October 21: Parent / Teacher conferences (grades 6-12)

NOVEMBER 2021

Wednesday, November 3-Friday, November 5: Progress Reports delivery

Thursday, November 11: Veterans Day (Schools closed)

Wednesday, November 24-Friday, November 26: Thanksgiving Break (Schools closed)

DECEMBER 2021

Friday, December 17:FULL day for students and teachers; End 2nd nine weeks

Monday, December 20-Friday, December 31: Winter Break (Schools closed)

JANUARY 2022

Monday, January 3:In-service Day(No school for students)

Tuesday, January 4: Students return from Winter Break

Thursday, January 6: 2nd nine weeks Report Cards delivery

Monday, January 17: MLK Holiday (Schools closed)

FEBRUARY 2022

Tuesday, February 1-Thursday, February 3: Progress Reports delivery

Monday, February 21: PresidentsDay (Schools closed)

MARCH 2022

Friday, March 4: End of 3rd nine weeks

Thursday, March 10: Early Dismissal (3 hours, 15-minutes day for students)

Thursday, March 10:3rd nine weeks Report Cards delivery

Tuesday, March 15: Parent / Teacher Conferences (grades 6-12)

Thursday, March 17: Parent / Teacher Conferences (grades K-5)

Monday, March 28-Friday, April 1: Spring Break (Schools closed)

APRIL 2022

Tuesday, April 12 –Thursday, April 14: Progress Reports delivery

Friday, April 15: Good Friday (Schools closed)

MAY 2022

Thursday, May 26: Teacher workday (No school for students)

Friday, May 27:End 4th nine weeks and report cards; Last day of school: two-hour day