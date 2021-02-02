The Rutherford County Board of Education adopted the 2021-2022 academic calendar on Jan. 21, 2021. The calendar is available below in English, Spanish and Arabic. More info here.
AUGUST 2021
Monday, August 2:Administrative Day (No school for students)
Tuesday, August 3:In-Service Day(No school for students)
Wednesday, August 4:Teacher Work Day(No school for students)
Thursday, August 5: In-Service Day (No school for students)
Friday, August 6: First Day for students (Abbreviated, two hours)
Monday, August 9:First Full Day for students
SEPTEMBER 2021
Monday, September 6:Labor Day (Schools closed)
Tuesday, September 7-Thursday, September 9: Progress Reports delivery
Thursday, September 16: Early Dismissal (3 hours, 15-minutes day for students)
OCTOBER 2021
Friday, October 1: End of 1stnine weeks
Monday, October 4-Friday, October 8: Fall Break (Schools closed)
Thursday, October 14: 1st nine weeks Report Cards delivery
Tuesday, October 19: Parent / Teacher conferences (grades K-5)
Wednesday, October 20: In-Service Day (No school for students)
Thursday, October 21: Parent / Teacher conferences (grades 6-12)
NOVEMBER 2021
Wednesday, November 3-Friday, November 5: Progress Reports delivery
Thursday, November 11: Veterans Day (Schools closed)
Wednesday, November 24-Friday, November 26: Thanksgiving Break (Schools closed)
DECEMBER 2021
Friday, December 17:FULL day for students and teachers; End 2nd nine weeks
Monday, December 20-Friday, December 31: Winter Break (Schools closed)
JANUARY 2022
Monday, January 3:In-service Day(No school for students)
Tuesday, January 4: Students return from Winter Break
Thursday, January 6: 2nd nine weeks Report Cards delivery
Monday, January 17: MLK Holiday (Schools closed)
FEBRUARY 2022
Tuesday, February 1-Thursday, February 3: Progress Reports delivery
Monday, February 21: PresidentsDay (Schools closed)
MARCH 2022
Friday, March 4: End of 3rd nine weeks
Thursday, March 10: Early Dismissal (3 hours, 15-minutes day for students)
Thursday, March 10:3rd nine weeks Report Cards delivery
Tuesday, March 15: Parent / Teacher Conferences (grades 6-12)
Thursday, March 17: Parent / Teacher Conferences (grades K-5)
Monday, March 28-Friday, April 1: Spring Break (Schools closed)
APRIL 2022
Tuesday, April 12 –Thursday, April 14: Progress Reports delivery
Friday, April 15: Good Friday (Schools closed)
MAY 2022
Thursday, May 26: Teacher workday (No school for students)
Friday, May 27:End 4th nine weeks and report cards; Last day of school: two-hour day