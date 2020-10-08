Home Schools Blackman High School High School Football Scores Week 8 High School Football Scores Week 8 By Andrea Hinds - October 8, 2020 The scores from Week 8 of Rutherford County high school football. Oct 8-9, 2020 TeamsFinal La Vergne vs Wilson CoGame - Friday, Oct 9 Stewarts vs Cane Ridge52-0 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ruthco Football Offensive Onslaught Continues Crime Police Looking for Individuals Involved in Three-County Credit Card Fraud Scheme News Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.