Stewart’s Creek traveled to take on Antioch in week 8 of the high school football season. The Red Hawks entered tonight’s contest riding a red hot offense. The Red Hawks have two consecutive 40 point outings, and they were looking to make it three straight.

Stewart’s Creek came out of the gate smoking hot. They scored a quick 3 first quarter touchdowns to make it 21-0. They would only add to their lead in the second quarter with another 2 touchdowns. In total, the Red Hawks scored 5 touchdowns and went into halftime with a 35-0 lead.

Out of halftime, it was more of the same. The Red Hawks added to their lead with another touchdown to make it 42-0. They would add a field goal before the end of the third quarter to make it 45-0. Then in the fourth quarter, they added one more touchdown to give them a 52 point lead.

With the help of a running clock, the second half sped by and that would be the scoring in tonight’s contest.

The Red Hawks continue their offensive explosion as they do in fact complete their third straight 40-point game. They beat Antioch this evening and move to 4-3.

