Football

Here is the schedule for Week 3 of Rutherford County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Sept 4, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Blackman vs Coffee Co CenteralBlackman7pm
Eagleville vs Forrest High SchoolForrest High School7pm
LaVergne vs BeechLaVergne7pm
Middle Tennessee Christian vs The Howard SchoolThe Howard School7pm
Oakland vs SiegelSiegel7pm
Riverdale vs CookevilleRiverdale7pm
Stewarts Creek vs ClarksvilleStewarts Creek7pm


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here