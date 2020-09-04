Here is the schedule for Week 3 of Rutherford County high school football.
Sept 4, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Blackman vs Coffee Co Centeral
|Blackman
|7pm
|Eagleville vs Forrest High School
|Forrest High School
|7pm
|LaVergne vs Beech
|LaVergne
|7pm
|Middle Tennessee Christian vs The Howard School
|The Howard School
|7pm
|Oakland vs Siegel
|Siegel
|7pm
|Riverdale vs Cookeville
|Riverdale
|7pm
|Stewarts Creek vs Clarksville
|Stewarts Creek
|7pm