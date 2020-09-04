MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign cracking down on drunk driving and other traffic violations during the Labor Day holiday.

The “Booze It and Lose It” campaign will run from through September 7. The initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

“Our officers will make zero exceptions for impaired driving. There are no excuses,” said MPD Traffic/Special Services Captain Cary Gensemer. “Driving a vehicle while impaired is not only dangerous, it can be deadly.”

In 2019, MPD officers arrested three (3) people for DUI during the Labor Day weekend.

Officers also issued the following citations and warnings:

Speeding 16

Seatbelt 3

Distracted Driving/Due Care 4

Hands-Free 6

Other 72

Warnings 93

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Murfreesboro Police Department’s enforcement efforts during the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.