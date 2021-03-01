MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – An 18-year-old man is arrested for the shooting of a 15-year-old male at a hotel in Murfreesboro on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Deshawn Wells is charged with attempted homicide.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and discovered the 15-year-old had been wounded inside a hotel room at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Armory Dr.

The 15-year-old was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The victim and four others, both adults and juveniles, were inside the second-floor hotel room when the shooting occurred.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Criminal Investigations Division Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email [email protected]

Wells remains in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. A court hearing is set for July 22 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

