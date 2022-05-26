5 Hendersonville Hometown Jams

Monday, May 30, 1 pm

Veteran Park, 140 Scotch Street, Hendersonville

Join us in celebration of Memorial Day with a special performance from the legendary group, The Isaacs.

Gates will open at 1:00 PM with the concert starting at 3 PM. Tickets are free and must be presented for entrance. Parking will be available around the event as well as food trucks. For this event, you are able to bring your own seating.

Find tickets here.