Mr. Donald Robert Williams passed away at his residence on Monday, May 23, 2022, he was 71 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a Registered Nurse. He attended St Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Beulah Boyd Williams; sister, Rosie Williams; and partner, Richard Zelek. He is survived by his son, Charles (Misty) Williams; daughter, Sarah (Tommy) McClard; brother, Michael Williams; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

