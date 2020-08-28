The 12th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat is coming on Sept 19th. The event includes a 100+ mile Motorcycle “Poker Run” through beautiful Tennessee countryside – to raise money to build a Habitat house and raise awareness of the need for affordable housing for families in Rutherford County. More information at http://www.rchfh.org/hammer-down/

Riders leave the Habitat Office (850 Mercury Blvd., Murfreesboro), travel through scenic back roads of Middle Tennessee to Watertown, and then to Hop Springs Beer Park for a great lunch, music and prize event. (map to come)

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

Registration at 8:00 a.m. / Run starts at 8:30 a.m.

Lunch, Music and Prize Event at Hop Springs Beer Park at noon-2:30p.m.+

Cost: $25 per rider and $15 per passenger, $10 for “extra hand” – includes lunch buffet + 1 poker hand = good for prizes! Pick up additional cards along the way!

ALSO available: Lunch and Entertainment Ticket only (no motorcycle run): $15 / $10 Child (12 and under)

Hammer Down T-shirts and extra poker hands are available at the start and end of the run.

Special Music Guest: World-class entertainer Rick Monroe, is a 7-time Jägermeister Country Brand Ambassador who has toured across the globe (17 countries) and every U.S. state except Oregon. He has opened for Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels, Dwight Yoakam, Montgomery Gentry, and more. His new release is “Smoke Out The Window”. https://www.rickmonroe.com/

Special Guest: Kevin Tetz, former HOST of DIY Network’s “Classic Rides” and Spike Network’s “TRUCKS!” and “Power Nation”. Kevin is a nationally known paint and body work expert and artist and appears on national TV and car shows.