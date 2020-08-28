Sheriff Deputies are Working Overtime for Booze it and Lose it Campaign

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Twenty-three people died in traffic crashes this year in Rutherford County, five more than last year at this time, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

That’s why additional deputies will work overtime during the “Booze It and Lose It” national campaign from now through Sept. 7 to help reduce traffic deaths, said Sgt. Michael Rodgers.

Deputies will focus on enforcing DUI laws, especially during the Labor Day holiday.

“If you choose to celebrate the holiday, please choose to make responsible decisions,” Rodgers said. “Make good decisions about getting home safely.”

Traffic crashes decreased in Rutherford County and Tennessee during the spring from the COVID-19 response but increased in June.

Rodgers attributed the rise in traffic deaths this year to nine people dying in traffic crashes during June in Rutherford County. In most years, two or three people are killed in traffic crashes during June.

Thirty-one more people died this year from traffic crashes in Tennessee.

Deputies will work overtime to reduce traffic fatalities and crashes by enforcing driving laws and by being visible during the next few months. The overtime hours are paid by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.