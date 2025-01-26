10 Must-See Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Netflix is kicking off 2025 with a bang, delivering an impressive February lineup that spans genres and continents. From the emotional finale of a fan-favorite series to groundbreaking new originals and exclusive streaming events, this month’s releases promise to keep viewers glued to their screens. Here are the top 10 titles that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

1. Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 (February 13)

The final installment of the beloved Karate Kid spin-off series arrives, promising an epic conclusion to the saga that has captivated audiences for six seasons. With tensions at an all-time high and multiple storylines converging, fans can expect an emotional and action-packed farewell to the series.

2. SAKAMOTO DAYS (February 1, 8, 15, 22)

This highly anticipated anime adaptation follows the story of a legendary hitman-turned-convenience store owner. With weekly episode releases throughout February, viewers can look forward to a perfect blend of action, comedy, and slice-of-life moments that made the manga a global sensation.

3. Zero Day (February 20)

This new political thriller promises to be one of Netflix’s most ambitious projects of 2025. With a star-studded cast and a compelling narrative about cyber warfare and national security, it’s positioned to be a must-watch for fans of sophisticated political drama.

4. Despicable Me 4 (February 28)

The latest installment in the beloved animated franchise arrives exclusively on Netflix. Following the tremendous success of its predecessors, this new chapter promises more family fun with Gru, the Minions, and their increasingly chaotic adventures.

5. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (February 11)

This animated special expands the world of The Witcher, delving into a dark tale featuring deadly sirens and complex moral choices. Perfect for fans of the franchise looking for more content in this rich fantasy universe.

6. Love Is Blind: Season 8 (February 14)

Launching appropriately on Valentine’s Day, the eighth season of this addictive reality dating experiment returns with new singles, new pods, and inevitably new drama. The show continues to challenge conventional dating norms while providing compelling entertainment.

7. Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 (February 6)

Return to Serenity for another season of friendship, romance, and small-town charm. The fourth season promises to address last season’s cliffhangers while delivering the heartwarming moments fans have come to love.

8. Toxic Town (February 27)

This British documentary series investigates an environmental scandal that affected an entire community. With its timely focus on environmental justice and corporate responsibility, it’s set to be one of the month’s most impactful releases.

9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6 (February 26)

Two more seasons of one of television’s most beloved comedy series arrive on Netflix. Whether you’re rewatching or discovering it for the first time, Jake Peralta and the 99th precinct’s adventures remain as entertaining as ever.

10. The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (February 23)

For the first time, Netflix will stream the SAG Awards live, offering viewers a front-row seat to one of Hollywood’s most prestigious ceremonies. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in celebrating the year’s best performances in film and television.

