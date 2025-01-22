Everything New Coming to Netflix February 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
296

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for February 2025.

Coming Soon

  • A Copenhagen Love Story (DK)
  • Graveyard: Season 2
  • Roosters (NL)
  • Too Hot to Handle: Germany: Season 2 (DE)

February 1, 2025

  • SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)
  • Cult of Chucky
  • From Prada to Nada
  • Happy Feet
  • Happy Feet Two
  • Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8
  • It (2017)
  • Magic Mike XXL
  • Miss Congeniality
  • The Nice Guys
  • Parasite
  • Queen & Slim
  • Richie Rich
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • Spanglish
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • The Wedding Planner

February 2, 2025

  • The Founder

February 3, 2025

  • Bogotá: City of the Lost (KR)

February 4, 2025

  • The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

February 5, 2025

  • Alone Australia: Season 1
  • Celebrity Bear Hunt (GB)
  • Envious: Season 2 (AR)
  • Grimsburg: Season 1
  • Kinda Pregnant
  • Prison Cell 211 (MX)
  • Sintonia: Season 5 (BR)

February 6, 2025

  • Apple Cider Vinegar (AU)
  • The Åre Murders (SE)
  • Cassandra (DE)
  • Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido-
  • Supreme Models: Limited Series
  • Sweet Magnolias: Season 4

February 7, 2025

  • A Different World: Seasons 1-6
  • The Conners: Season 6
  • The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN)
  • Pokémon Horizons: Season 2
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (ES)

February 8, 2025

  • SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)
  • Spencer

February 10, 2025

  • Aftermath
  • American Pickers: Season 16
  • Rambo (2008)
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • Surviving Black Hawk Down (GB)

February 11, 2025

  • Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool
  • The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
  • Peninsula
  • Train to Busan
  • The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

February 12, 2025

  • Death Before the Wedding (PL)
  • Honeymoon Crasher (FR)

February 13, 2025

  • Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3
  • Dog Days Out
  • The Exchange: Season 2 (KW)
  • La Dolce Villa
  • Resident Alien: Season 3
  • Trial by Fire

February 14, 2025

  • I Am Married…But! (TW)
  • Love Is Blind: Season 8
  • Melo Movie (KR)
  • Valeria: Season 4 (ES)
  • Dhoom Dhaam (IN)
  • Love Forever (SE)
  • The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (ID)
  • Umjolo: There is No Cure (ZA)

February 15, 2025

  • SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)

February 16, 2025

  • Don’t Let Go
  • Gold
  • Ted 2

February 17, 2025

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11

February 18, 2025

  • Court of Gold
  • The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025
  • Offline Love (JP)
  • Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

February 19, 2025

  • My Family (IT)
  • To Catch a Killer

February 20, 2025

  • Operation Finale
  • Zero Day

February 22, 2025

  • SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)

February 23, 2025

  • The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

February 25, 2025

  • Full Swing: Season 3
  • The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
  • Really Love
  • Watcher

February 26, 2025

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6
  • Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (IT)

February 27, 2025

  • Demon City (JP)
  • Running Point
  • Toxic Town (GB)
  • The Wrong Track (NO)

February 28, 2025

  • Aitana: Metamorphosis (ES)
  • Despicable Me 4
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Squad 36 (FR)

