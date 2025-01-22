Everything New Coming to Netflix February 2025

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for February 2025.
Coming Soon
- A Copenhagen Love Story (DK)
- Graveyard: Season 2
- Roosters (NL)
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany: Season 2 (DE)
February 1, 2025
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)
- Cult of Chucky
- From Prada to Nada
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike XXL
- Miss Congeniality
- The Nice Guys
- Parasite
- Queen & Slim
- Richie Rich
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spanglish
- Two Weeks Notice
- The Wedding Planner
February 2, 2025
- The Founder
February 3, 2025
- Bogotá: City of the Lost (KR)
February 4, 2025
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025
February 5, 2025
- Alone Australia: Season 1
- Celebrity Bear Hunt (GB)
- Envious: Season 2 (AR)
- Grimsburg: Season 1
- Kinda Pregnant
- Prison Cell 211 (MX)
- Sintonia: Season 5 (BR)
February 6, 2025
- Apple Cider Vinegar (AU)
- The Åre Murders (SE)
- Cassandra (DE)
- Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido-
- Supreme Models: Limited Series
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 4
February 7, 2025
- A Different World: Seasons 1-6
- The Conners: Season 6
- The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN)
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 2
- Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (ES)
February 8, 2025
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)
- Spencer
February 10, 2025
- Aftermath
- American Pickers: Season 16
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Surviving Black Hawk Down (GB)
February 11, 2025
- Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
- Peninsula
- Train to Busan
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
February 12, 2025
- Death Before the Wedding (PL)
- Honeymoon Crasher (FR)
February 13, 2025
- Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3
- Dog Days Out
- The Exchange: Season 2 (KW)
- La Dolce Villa
- Resident Alien: Season 3
- Trial by Fire
February 14, 2025
- I Am Married…But! (TW)
- Love Is Blind: Season 8
- Melo Movie (KR)
- Valeria: Season 4 (ES)
- Dhoom Dhaam (IN)
- Love Forever (SE)
- The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (ID)
- Umjolo: There is No Cure (ZA)
February 15, 2025
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)
February 16, 2025
- Don’t Let Go
- Gold
- Ted 2
February 17, 2025
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11
February 18, 2025
- Court of Gold
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025
- Offline Love (JP)
- Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode
February 19, 2025
- My Family (IT)
- To Catch a Killer
February 20, 2025
- Operation Finale
- Zero Day
February 22, 2025
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)
February 23, 2025
- The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
February 25, 2025
- Full Swing: Season 3
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
- Really Love
- Watcher
February 26, 2025
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6
- Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (IT)
February 27, 2025
- Demon City (JP)
- Running Point
- Toxic Town (GB)
- The Wrong Track (NO)
February 28, 2025
- Aitana: Metamorphosis (ES)
- Despicable Me 4
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Squad 36 (FR)
