Everything New Coming to Netflix February 2025

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for February 2025.

Coming Soon

A Copenhagen Love Story (DK)

Graveyard: Season 2

Roosters (NL)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany: Season 2 (DE)

February 1, 2025

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

February 2, 2025

The Founder

February 3, 2025

Bogotá: City of the Lost (KR)

February 4, 2025

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

February 5, 2025

Alone Australia: Season 1

Celebrity Bear Hunt (GB)

Envious: Season 2 (AR)

Grimsburg: Season 1

Kinda Pregnant

Prison Cell 211 (MX)

Sintonia: Season 5 (BR)

February 6, 2025

Apple Cider Vinegar (AU)

The Åre Murders (SE)

Cassandra (DE)

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido-

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4

February 7, 2025

A Different World: Seasons 1-6

The Conners: Season 6

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN)

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (ES)

February 8, 2025

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)

Spencer

February 10, 2025

Aftermath

American Pickers: Season 16

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Surviving Black Hawk Down (GB)

February 11, 2025

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

February 12, 2025

Death Before the Wedding (PL)

Honeymoon Crasher (FR)

February 13, 2025

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3

Dog Days Out

The Exchange: Season 2 (KW)

La Dolce Villa

Resident Alien: Season 3

Trial by Fire

February 14, 2025

I Am Married…But! (TW)

Love Is Blind: Season 8

Melo Movie (KR)

Valeria: Season 4 (ES)

Dhoom Dhaam (IN)

Love Forever (SE)

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (ID)

Umjolo: There is No Cure (ZA)

February 15, 2025

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)

February 16, 2025

Don’t Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

February 17, 2025

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11

February 18, 2025

Court of Gold

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Offline Love (JP)

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

February 19, 2025

My Family (IT)

To Catch a Killer

February 20, 2025

Operation Finale

Zero Day

February 22, 2025

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP)

February 23, 2025

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

February 25, 2025

Full Swing: Season 3

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

February 26, 2025

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (IT)

February 27, 2025

Demon City (JP)

Running Point

Toxic Town (GB)

The Wrong Track (NO)

February 28, 2025

Aitana: Metamorphosis (ES)

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Squad 36 (FR)

